Advertisement

More than 250K Kentuckians have applied for absentee ballots so far

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state’s website.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said previously that only 2 percent of Kentucky voters are absentee, but that grew to 75 percent for the primary this summer.

You still have time to apply for a ballot.

The deadline is October 9.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

City Council to vote on potential ban of plastic bags at Cincinnati grocery stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Under the plan, you would bring your own reusable tote to the store or get one there for a five-cent fee.

Forecast

Dry conditions linger one more day, rain chances on the horizon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cool mornings and warm days continue for a little while longer, but some changes are coming in the next few days.

State

WATCH | Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

News

Are you overlooking your eyecare? PMC stresses importance of Ophthalmology department

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Amy McGrath announces ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan during stop in Martin County 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

17-year-old leukemia patient makes brief but emotional appearance in senior night game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fairland senior Luke Colegrove got to make a brief but emotional appearance in his soccer team's game.

State

Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of a union representing some employees at the University of Kentucky say they are still waiting to see changes in administrators' COVID-19 response as well as a meeting with President Eli Capilouto.

Regional

17-year-old leukemia patient honored at senior night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Fairland senior Luke Colegrove got to make a brief but emotional appearance in his soccer team's game.

News

Mountain Student Achiever Ryan Sword

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Ryan is a 2020 graduate of Floyd Central High School.

National

Marketers tracking children, study says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study says it’s likely that your child’s privacy is being violated by child-centered games or apps, a direct violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.