Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported two new cases and one probable case. Wednesday’s cases include an 18-year-old man from Letcher County, a 52-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman from Perry County. Perry County now has 300 total COVID-19 cases. Health officials also reported one recovery.

The Knox County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 389. 28 of those are active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 369.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 15 new cases bringing the county’s total to 644. 130 cases are active and 10 are in the hospital.

