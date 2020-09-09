Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky grocery store is saving money on its power bill thanks to the recent addition of a renewable energy source.

Isom IGA in Letcher County finished a renovation project that included a new roof and solar panels. The project was funded by a more than $127,000 grant from the USDA Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, and from financing from the Mountain Association.

In a news release from the Mountain Association, owner Gwen Christon said through several upgrades to the store and with the panels, she is now saving around $38,000 each year on energy costs.

“This community is my community. I love it, I’m proud of it, I want it to survive,” said Christon in the release. “The store gives stability to our community.”

Isom IGA joins two other businesses in the area that have installed solar panels on their buildings in the past to help cut costs.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.