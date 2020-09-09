KSP investigating deadly Whitley County crash

WHITLEY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - State police are investigating a deadly crash in Whitley County.

KSP says the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Cumberland Falls Highway.

According to state police, a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Kristopher P. Watts, of Corbin, Ky. collided with the vehicle driven by 53-year-old Speed M. Tye, of Corbin, Ky.

Tye was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Watts was taken by ambulance to Baptist Regional Medical Center. Both of Watts’s passengers were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

