Knott County man wins Jeep from KSP raffle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knott County man has some new wheels after supporting a great cause.

Clayton Sandlin from Knott County won the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon from the Trooper Island raffle put on by Kentucky State Police.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer gave Sandlin the keys to the new vehicle Tuesday at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.

The money raised by the raffle ticket sales goes toward the annual summer camp held by KSP at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. The event, usually attended by around 800 children each year, is funded by donations for various fundraisers.

This year, the raffle raised more than $212,000 with a record 27,431 tickets sold.

