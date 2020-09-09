Advertisement

Knott County man wins Jeep from KSP raffle

Clayton Sandlin from Knott County received the keys to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon from KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer in Frankfort on Tuesday. Picture courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Clayton Sandlin from Knott County received the keys to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon from KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer in Frankfort on Tuesday. Picture courtesy: Kentucky State Police(Kentucky State Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Knott County man has some new wheels after supporting a great cause.

Clayton Sandlin from Knott County won the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon from the Trooper Island raffle put on by Kentucky State Police.

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer gave Sandlin the keys to the new vehicle Tuesday at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.

The money raised by the raffle ticket sales goes toward the annual summer camp held by KSP at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. The event, usually attended by around 800 children each year, is funded by donations for various fundraisers.

This year, the raffle raised more than $212,000 with a record 27,431 tickets sold.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

