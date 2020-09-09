Health dept. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; post-Labor Day spike anticipated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Tuesday.

Two new deaths were also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 63.

The new cases from Tuesday’s report bring the county’s total to 6,561.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

Monday, the city only reported 49 new cases, but health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says that number is most likely low because of the labs that were closed over the holiday weekend. He said the health department actually expects those numbers to keep rising over the next few weeks.

“It generally takes about a week to two weeks to see the numbers go up,” Hall said. “If you look at Derby weekend, perfect weather, and the three day Labor Day weekend in the summer, we definitely anticipate a spike.”

The current official state totals are 53,319 cases and 997 deaths.

