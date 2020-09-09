Advertisement

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; post-Labor Day spike anticipated

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Tuesday.

Two new deaths were also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 63.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases from Tuesday’s report bring the county’s total to 6,561.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

Monday, the city only reported 49 new cases, but health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says that number is most likely low because of the labs that were closed over the holiday weekend. He said the health department actually expects those numbers to keep rising over the next few weeks.

“It generally takes about a week to two weeks to see the numbers go up,” Hall said. “If you look at Derby weekend, perfect weather, and the three day Labor Day weekend in the summer, we definitely anticipate a spike.”

The current official state totals are 53,319 cases and 997 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 plasma collection event at King’s Daughters Medical Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The nonprofit, Kentucky Blood Center, has worked with the medical center to identify patients in the Ashland area who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially donate plasma.

News

Knott County man wins Jeep from KSP raffle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The money raised by the raffle ticket sales goes toward the annual summer camp held by Kentucky State Police at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

National

City Council to vote on potential ban of plastic bags at Cincinnati grocery stores

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Under the plan, you would bring your own reusable tote to the store or get one there for a five-cent fee.

Forecast

Dry conditions linger one more day, rain chances on the horizon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cool mornings and warm days continue for a little while longer, but some changes are coming in the next few days.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

Updated: 10 hours ago
Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

News

Are you overlooking your eyecare? PMC stresses importance of Ophthalmology department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Amy McGrath announces ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan during stop in Martin County 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers 11 p.m.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Regional

17-year-old leukemia patient makes brief but emotional appearance in senior night game

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Fairland senior Luke Colegrove got to make a brief but emotional appearance in his soccer team's game.

State

Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Members of a union representing some employees at the University of Kentucky say they are still waiting to see changes in administrators' COVID-19 response as well as a meeting with President Eli Capilouto.