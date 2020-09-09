Few rain chances return Thursday, muggy weather continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered rain chances start to return tomorrow and increase heading into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. Thursday we will see a few more clouds with stray rain chances returning to the mountains.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. The mountains are in between two stationary fronts right now so that is what will provide the stray showers Thursday and Friday.

Extended Forecast

That mixture of sun and clouds continues Friday with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Stray showers and storms are possible in the afternoon to early evening hours. Hopefully, they won’t impact the first Friday night with football here in the mountains! They will just be stray pop-ups though so it won’t be a total washout.

A cold front moves in this weekend bringing soggy weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It looks like Saturday evening into Sunday morning could be the soggiest. Only about 1-2″ is likely. We shouldn’t see many issues since we have been so dry the past few days.

After this front moves through, drier and cooler air return for the new workweek. Stray chances are possible Monday, but we should see those clouds clear ou with highs getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows near 60.

A few more rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but the good news is that highs look to remain in the 70s!

