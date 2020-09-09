Advertisement

Few rain chances return Thursday, muggy weather continues

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered rain chances start to return tomorrow and increase heading into the weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. Thursday we will see a few more clouds with stray rain chances returning to the mountains.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon to early evening hours. The mountains are in between two stationary fronts right now so that is what will provide the stray showers Thursday and Friday.

Extended Forecast

That mixture of sun and clouds continues Friday with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Stray showers and storms are possible in the afternoon to early evening hours. Hopefully, they won’t impact the first Friday night with football here in the mountains! They will just be stray pop-ups though so it won’t be a total washout.

A cold front moves in this weekend bringing soggy weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It looks like Saturday evening into Sunday morning could be the soggiest. Only about 1-2″ is likely. We shouldn’t see many issues since we have been so dry the past few days.

After this front moves through, drier and cooler air return for the new workweek. Stray chances are possible Monday, but we should see those clouds clear ou with highs getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows near 60.

A few more rain chances are possible Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but the good news is that highs look to remain in the 70s!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry conditions linger one more day, rain chances on the horizon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cool mornings and warm days continue for a little while longer, but some changes are coming in the next few days.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 8, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - September 8, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Summer-like temperatures, sunshine continues Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
The hot temperatures continue into your hump-day and the humidity will start to increase as well.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry stretch of weather continues, warm days ahead

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season is definitely not over yet. More heat and humidity is on the way this week.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-September 9th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

Forecast

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer temperatures return

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
High pressure will continue to provide us with sunshine, but warmer temperatures return as well.