Dry conditions linger one more day, rain chances on the horizon

WYMT Sunny
WYMT Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cool mornings and warm days continue for a little while longer, but some changes are coming in the next few days.

Today and Tonight

It will be another beautiful day as high pressure hangs in there. After some patchy dense fog this morning, look for sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. You’ll continue to feel like a slight increase in humidity, but it’s still manageable. Clear skies continue tonight as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

I think we start Thursday mostly sunny, but clouds will start to increase later in the day as scattered rain chances approach the area. They should arrive in the late afternoon or early evening hours. The dry conditions early will allow us to get into the mid-80s again.

I honestly think Friday will be on the drier side, but I’m not convinced, so I’m going to keep some isolated rain chances in the forecast. Highs will start to cool off a little, topping out in the low 80s for most.

The weekend could be a bit on the soggy side at times, unfortunately. Highs both days will be in the low 80s. Our rain chances continue in scattered form early next week and highs could be in the upper 70s for the first half of it.

