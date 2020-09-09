Advertisement

COVID-19 plasma collection event at King’s Daughters Medical Center

(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recovered COVID-19 patients have been asked to donated convalescent plasma Wednesday at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

The nonprofit, Kentucky Blood Center, has worked with the medical center to identify patients in the Ashland area who have recovered from COVID-19 to potentially donate plasma.

Kentucky Blood Center began collecting convalescent plasma on March 29 and has drawn donations from nearly 200 recovered patients for its 70 plus partner hospitals across Kentucky.

While COVID-19 currently has no proven treatment, it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus. This treatment is similar to ones used during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and in the Ebola, MERS and SARS outbreaks in recent history.

While the KDMC collection this week is for recovered patients previously identified and screened by the Kentucky Blood Center, anyone who has tested positive and recovered or had a positive antibody test and is interested in becoming a convalescent plasma donor can submit their information here.

