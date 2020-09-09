Advertisement

City Council to vote on potential ban of plastic bags at Cincinnati grocery stores

(WABI)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The choice between paper or plastic grocery bags might soon be a thing of the past when shopping in Cincinnati.

Single-use plastic bags, like the ones you might get from Kroger or Walmart, have become a mainstay in many households but that is about to change.

The Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote this week on banning the bags at all grocery stores, restaurants, and any business that sells food.

The proposal was first introduced back in March but was put on the back burner when the pandemic hit.

Under the plan, you would bring your own reusable tote to the store or get one there for a five-cent fee.

“Americans use about 22 billion single-use plastic bags every year and it can take up to a thousand years for just one of them to degrade into our planet and while it’s doing that. it’s giving off methane and toxic gases into our environment,” explained Councilman Chris Seelbach.

Seelbach says the City Health Department will enforce the new law but will work with businesses to come into compliance.

If businesses don’t comply, Seelbach says the business will be charged a $100 fine per day.

Kroger says it will transition all of its stores by 2025 and supports the ban saying reducing plastic waste.

Here’s a statement from Kroger in 2018:

"In 2018, Kroger became the first major US retailer to announce a phase-out of single-use plastic bags at check out. Our commitment supports Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan and recognizes we have a responsibility to reduce unnecessary plastic waste that harms our environment and endangers our ecosystem.

"Kroger supports the City of Cincinnati’s proposal to accelerate this work. We like three specific aspects of the proposed ordinance: First, applying the single-use plastic shopping bag ban to both restaurants and retailers is important because we need a community-wide effort to reduce plastic waste to bring us closer to our goal of creating communities free of waste. Second, the inclusion of a small fee on single-use paper bags has proven effective at moving consumers toward reusable bag alternatives, and our ultimate goal is to shift completely over to reusable bags. And third, the proposal provides relief by exempting low-income shoppers from paying this fee.

“Kroger intends to transition to a reusable bag model in all of our stores by 2025. To support our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan during this transition period, Kroger will continue to offer customers in-store recycling services for plastic bags and other plastic films, including produce bags, bread bags, deflated air pillows and more.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police vow to work with probe of shooting of Utah boy with autism

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said they were called to the home with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

National

Mother of Utah teen with autism speaks out after son shot by police

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Police said they were called to the home with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

Forecast

Dry conditions linger one more day, rain chances on the horizon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Cool mornings and warm days continue for a little while longer, but some changes are coming in the next few days.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia investigating ‘potential double voting’ in primary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

National

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

National

Australia officials probe if dead shark in net killed surfer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An ambulance service spokesman says the critically injured victim was brought to shore by surfers and was declared dead on the beach.

National Politics

Trump planning to withdraw more US troops from Iraq

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The planned announcements come as the president has been trying to make the case that he has fulfilled the promises he made four years ago as he tries to secure a second term.

State

WATCH | Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

Updated: 4 hours ago
Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response