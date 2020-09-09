Advertisement

Appalachian Challenge Academy reports COVID-19 cases

COVID19
COVID19(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Challenge Academy (ACA) reported the school’s first COVID-19 case Tuesday.

Tuesday the academy posted on Facebook that the first case was a staff member and that person is quarantined and recovering.

Wednesday, ACA posted on Facebook that all staff and cadets were tested for COVID-19 and some cadets tested positive.

The cadets have been placed in isolation and no one has shown any symptoms. ACA officials say primary guardians for these cadets have been notified. If you were not contacted, your cadet is negative.

ACA officials went on to say in the Facebook post, “Today we also underwent an extensive and comprehensive facility treatment/sanitation protocol in order to bolster safeguards against the virus. We will continue to operate under guidance from the CDC and the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program (NGYCP). Our desire is to keep all family members and guardians aware as things change. Our primary goal is the safety of all cadets and staff as well. We will continue to adhere to protocols based on our state Health Department and CDC mandates.”

WYMT reached out to ACA officials earlier in the day and they declined further comment.

