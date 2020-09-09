Another piece of the puzzle: Kentucky 15 project set to cross of another milestone

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 25,000 cross through the Morton Boulevard Kentucky 15 interchange in hazard everyday.

As a result the Kentucky transportation cabinet started a project to expand the highway and create a grade separated interchange to improve safety and make the driving experience less stressful.

Phase one from Bonnyman to the Food City hill is crossing off another milestone Wednesday as the bridge opens eliminating a stop light, and allowing people to now turn left from Morton Boulevard to KY. 15.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials ask for drivers to remain aware of shifting traffic patterns in the area, and stay patient as the project south of the Food City hill remains in progress.

