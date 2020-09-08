Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces positivity rate below 4 percent, 273 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that below:

Watch Gov. Andy Beshear gives Wednesday's COVID-19 update

Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

The big announcement was that the positivity rate dropped to 3.91 percent for Tuesday.

The governor announced 273 new cases and one new death in Kentucky.

At least 53,319 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 997.

10,665 people have recovered from the virus.

929,212 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

