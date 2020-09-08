The Laurel Water District finishes $2 million project

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a big day of announcements for Laurel Water District number two.

The USDA Rural Development had previously funded a project at nearly $2.3 million, but that amount was a little short of the total amount.

Tuesday they announced another $350,000 to finish the project.

Hilda Legg, the State Director with USDA Rural Development says the project will have a direct impact on the people in the community.

“To the customers, they will have a bigger water storage tank and new lines so it is helping people have safe water to drink,” said Legg.

The water district also received the 2020 Wooden Bucket Award, an award given to one district that has made substantial and lasting improvements.

