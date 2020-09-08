Advertisement

The Laurel Water District finishes $2 million project

(KKTV)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a big day of announcements for Laurel Water District number two.

The USDA Rural Development had previously funded a project at nearly $2.3 million, but that amount was a little short of the total amount.

Tuesday they announced another $350,000 to finish the project.

Hilda Legg, the State Director with USDA Rural Development says the project will have a direct impact on the people in the community.

“To the customers, they will have a bigger water storage tank and new lines so it is helping people have safe water to drink,” said Legg.

The water district also received the 2020 Wooden Bucket Award, an award given to one district that has made substantial and lasting improvements.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appalachian Arts Alliance planning for ‘ArtStation Radio Day’

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The radio takeover event is designed to raise funds for further operations.

News

Are you overlooking your eyecare? PMC stresses importance of Ophthalmology department

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville Medical Center officials say the Opthalmology department offers LASIK and other eye care procedures to keep patients home, while also saving money.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Tuesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
In our area, Pulaski and Laurel County now have more than 600 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Bell County is reporting more than 400.

State

Veteran Kentucky lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky state Sen. Gerald Neal is hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear announces positivity rate below 4 percent, 273 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Police: Men arrested in connection to the heroin problem in Breathitt County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Breathitt County Sheriff's Department arrest 3 men on drug charges

News

Somerset schools return to in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Somerset schools return to in-person learning at 50% capacity.

Forecast

Summer-like temperatures, sunshine continues Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The hot temperatures continue into your hump-day and the humidity will start to increase as well.

News

Drive up COVID-19 testing at Laurel County Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Laurel County is providing free COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

State

Prestonsburg seniors kick off school year with masked meal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Class of 2021 gathered at the school’s football field early Tuesday morning to kick off its final year.