Summer-like temperatures, sunshine continues Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The hot temperatures continue into your hump-day and the humidity will start to increase as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see the gorgeous weather this evening! Clear skies and patchy fog are in store for us with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Those sunny skies and hot temperatures continue into Wednesday! Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Those dew points look to get back into the mid to upper 60s for some. That means the muggy weather also returns.

Extended Forecast

Stray showers and storms return Thursday and Friday. Highs look to be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s both days. Neither day looks like a total washout, but we could be dealing with some stray storms Friday night and we have high school football starting back this week! We will keep an eye on Friday’s rain closely.

A stalled out front will move into the mountains this weekend bringing soggy weather. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to drop into the lower 80s. Right now it looks like Saturday into Sunday could be pretty soggy. Models are only showing about 1-2″ so it doesn’t look too bad in terms of rainfall totals. Saturday does look more gloomy than Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, we should start to clear out and dry out a little bit.

Sun and clouds return Monday and Tuesday with mostly dry conditions. Highs look to dip back down in the upper 70s to lower 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

