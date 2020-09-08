Somerset schools return to in-person learning

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It comes about 20 days ahead of the governor’s recommendation to return kids to the classroom, but Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively says for them, they felt now was the right time for classrooms to have students in them.

Even though students have returned to the classroom, Hopkins Elementary school and other schools in Somerset are only at 50% capacity.

Students are back in school in Somerset, but most of the desks are actually empty. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/FtPfytXjrh — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 8, 2020

Students return to the classroom by their scheduled purple and gold days. Students in households A-J will attend school on Mondays and Wednesdays. While K-Z will attend class on Tuesday and Thursday.

“We have split the households up. Into purple and gold days. Today Tuesday is gold day, Tuesdays and Thursdays are gold days. Monday and Wednesdays are purple days. Households A-J will attend Monday and Wednesdays and K-Z will attend on Tuesday and Thursday,” said Lively.

Students are also learning virtually from home. Learning virtually may be an option that is available for the remainder of the school year.

The Superintendent also said students will be allowed to take off their masks once they are separated at least six feet apart.

