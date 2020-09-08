Advertisement

Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - For more than 50 years, Catlettsburg has put on a Labor Day parade through town as part of their weekend celebrations.

Back in May, officials made the call to cancel the annual festivities due to concerns with COVID-19. It was devastating news to the community that is known for the event, and one of the longest running parades in Kentucky.

“Catlettsburg comes alive on Labor Day,” said organizer Gail Sammons. “It’s just what we all grew up with. It means everything to a lot of people, especially my age. We see friends, we see family, neighbors, people who come from out of town. It’s a big family celebration really.”

It’s that special meaning that made cancelling everything that much more difficult for Sammons and her friends. After seeing Ironton hold a scaled down Memorial Day parade to continue their tradition, Catlettsburg Community Development decided they needed to do the same.

“I said boys we have got to do that,” said Mike Neal. “We’ve been doing this for years. We need to do this. We need to have that parade. I don’t care if there’s 20 cars or 50. Let’s do this for the people.”

So many gathered in the same church parking lot they always do on parade day, and decorated their cars with signs and balloons to drive the normal parade route.

Some even sat in their normal spots along the route to wave and watch as cars went by.

“Today I’m a kid,” said Neal. “Tomorrow I’ll go back to being an adult.”

