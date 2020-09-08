Advertisement

Probiotics may help manage childhood obesity, study finds

A small study presented Monday at the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology said the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium breve may help kids and adolescence with weigh loss in combination with a calorie-controlled died.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(WVLT/CNN) - In 2016, more than 340 million children across the globe were overweight or obese. One solution to the growing problem could be found by turning attention to kids’ gut health, CNN reports.

A small study presented Monday at the 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology said the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium breve may help kids and adolescence with weight loss in combination with a calorie-controlled diet.

The US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health said probiotics consist of live bacteria and other microorganisms “that are intended to have health benefits when consumed or applied to the body” and can be found in yogurt, other fermented foods and dietary supplements.

CNN reported that bifidobacteria or one of the most common bacteria used in probiotics since they naturally live in our stomachs and intestines and protect against pathogens. This strain also produces short-chain-fatty-acids, which experts say play an important role in hunger and weight.

The study researched 100 children between ages 6 and 18 with obesity and insulin resistance, a condition in which cells in the muscles, fat and liver don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily absorb blood glucose. The children were placed on a Mediterranean-style diet with a calorie limit, according to the study’s lead author Dr. Flavia Prodam.

CNN reported that the children, placed in either a group that received the probiotic or the group that received a placebo, saw a reduction in weight, but participants who took the probiotics saw greater results in weight loss, insulin sensitivity and reduced E. coli concentrations.

Researchers said longer studies are necessary for better understanding of how probiotics could modify metabolism and weight.

“Although probiotics are generally regarded as safe for most people, the majority of probiotic trials have not reported safety data as rigorously as these data are reported in pharmaceutical trials,” said Dr. Geoffrey Preidis, a pediatric gastroenterologist and assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital.

