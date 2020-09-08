Prestonsburg seniors kick off school year with masked meal

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — Tuesday was the first day of school for Floyd County students, who are starting the school year with virtual learning. For the seniors at Prestonsburg High School, however, the day started off as normal as possible.

The Class of 2021 gathered at the school’s football field early Tuesday morning to kick off its final year by enjoying the last first meal of high school as a group.

They kicked off the morning with prayer and a group rendition of the school’s song. They also gathered for a group photo and had their senior portraits snapped before taking in breakfast.

School officials say it was an attempt to start off an unusual year in the most comforting way, and though the students had to wear masks they were happy to provide some sense of normalcy.

The students left notes in a time capsule to be opened during their final breakfast at the end of the year, saying they hope to soon be back to whatever normal looks like.

Many of the seniors said it was a nice way to begin their final year since they did not expect to gather with their classmates anytime soon. They also said it was still a strange feeling, heading home after breakfast to begin their school day.

