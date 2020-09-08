Advertisement

Prestonsburg seniors kick off school year with masked meal

Prestonsburg seniors kick-off 2020-2021 school year
Prestonsburg seniors kick-off 2020-2021 school year(Buddy Forbes)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) — Tuesday was the first day of school for Floyd County students, who are starting the school year with virtual learning. For the seniors at Prestonsburg High School, however, the day started off as normal as possible.

The Class of 2021 gathered at the school’s football field early Tuesday morning to kick off its final year by enjoying the last first meal of high school as a group.

They kicked off the morning with prayer and a group rendition of the school’s song. They also gathered for a group photo and had their senior portraits snapped before taking in breakfast.

School officials say it was an attempt to start off an unusual year in the most comforting way, and though the students had to wear masks they were happy to provide some sense of normalcy.

The students left notes in a time capsule to be opened during their final breakfast at the end of the year, saying they hope to soon be back to whatever normal looks like.

Many of the seniors said it was a nice way to begin their final year since they did not expect to gather with their classmates anytime soon. They also said it was still a strange feeling, heading home after breakfast to begin their school day.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive up COVID-19 testing at Laurel County Tuesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Laurel County is providing free COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

State

Beshear announces launch of Eviction Relief Fund website

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, where Kentuckians now can visit and apply for assistance.

State

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

Forecast

Dry stretch of weather continues, warm days ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season is definitely not over yet. More heat and humidity is on the way this week.

Latest News

News

Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

Updated: 13 hours ago
Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

News

Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 14 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.

State

Organizations using Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness, inspire action in veteran community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it's a different kind of pandemic that hits the veteran community especially hard.

National

COVID-19 transmission by food? Study sheds light on the issue

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study sheds light on COVID-19 transmission by food.

News

Deputies: Man burns car to avoid arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in catching a man accused of burglary.