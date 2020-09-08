Advertisement

Police: Men arrested in connection to the heroin problem in Breathitt County

Paul Collins & Bradford Thomas
Paul Collins & Bradford Thomas(Breathitt County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department arrested 3 people in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators said the investigation led to the people responsible for transporting and distributing heroin in Breathitt County. They believe these individuals are responsible for several drug overdoses and deaths in the community.

On Wednesday, the entire Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department surrounded a suspect in their vehicle and searched their home placing two under arrest.

38-year-old Joshua Bouchard was arrested on several trafficking charges including heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. He was also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

40-year-old Paul Collins was also arrested on trafficking charges for both heroin and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Breathitt County Sheriff’s department said the narcotics found between the two men was equal to $5500 in street value.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 44-year-old Bradford Richard Thomas. Thomas was found entering the county that morning with multiple illegal drugs. He was charged with several trafficking charges of heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The narcotics in Thomas' possession was worth $700 in street value.

All three men were transported to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville.

