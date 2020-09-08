Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Knox Central Panthers

(WYMT) - The Panthers came into the 2019 season as defending region champions, but injuries plagued Knox Central.

The Panthers ended the season at 3-8, with wins over Southwestern, Lincoln County and South Laurel.

“Definitely didn’t go the way we wanted it to. So this year especially since it’s my senior year, I’m going to try to do everything I can especially not to have the year we had last year,” said senior wide receiver, Jacob Barnard.

“I mean we just gotta keep working. Nobody wants to see the season we had last year. I think everybody knows what we need to do to win and be successful this year,” added senior left guard, Tanner Morris.

The Panthers look forward to a fresh start, having only lost six seniors from last season they hope this will help them win more games in the 2020 season.

“It just helps a lot having experienced guys out there. You know, if they’ve been in that position before they just know how to react a lot better than the younger guys. I mean I was in the younger guys position at one point and I would rather be where I’m at now,” said senior running back, Ethan Mills.

The Panthers return 14 seniors to the gridiron this season, Head Coach Fred Hoskins hopes the senior leadership will help them win games early.

“We were playing 13-14 kids varsity football and it was tough. You know a lot of those kids started three and four years, played a lot of football for us on some really good football teams. So I think that’ll help us, just with the shortened time to get ready hopefully they know what it’s all about. Then we’ve got some younger kids that played a lot of varsity because of injuries last year, so they got a lot of experience, so I think that will pay off for us early I hope," added Hoskins.

The Panthers kick off the season at home hosting Harlan County, as they look to bring another region title to Barbourville.

“I would be really happy just for this community, this football team, and personally myself to win it my senior year,” added senior offensive lineman, Dylan Hoskins.

