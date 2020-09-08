Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Williamsburg Yellow Jackets

Williamsburg Yellow Jackets football
Williamsburg Yellow Jackets football(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg had one of the best offenses in the state last season. The Yellow Jackets were top 10 in the state in points per game (43.2) with a top passer in the state (Dalton Ponder) and two top 20 receivers (Caleb Rose at No. 7, Gavon Thomas at No. 20). Ponder and Rose, along with 20 other seniors, are gone, meaning other Yellow Jackets must step up.

”Last season went really good. We had really good leaders and they took everything serious,” Thomas said. “They were always on the younger class about getting everything done and that’s kinda what the seniors this year are wanting to do - carry that over to the younger ones. Keep them working hard and have the same intensity coming in this year.”

“I’ve just been trying to, whenever we’re in the weight room, I just try to push everybody else. When I get out there, I try to show what the younger kids can do, show the older kids that we kinda need some leadership but we just need that boost.” Sydney Bowen said, a sophomore quarterback who will take the place of 2019 Mr. Football candidate Dalton Ponder.

Ponder threw for 3,739 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2019, part of the reason why the Yellow Jackets went 10-3, falling just short in the region final to a Paintsville team that ended up at Kroger Field. Though they have spots to fill, head coach Jerry Heron feels they have younger guys ready to step in a win them a fourth straight district title.

“You know we’ve lost a few linemen, but we’ve got a lot more kids returning than people think. A lot of kids that started as sophomores, a lot of juniors. So we’ve got three returning starters on the offensive line, two receivers and a running back returning, so were solid on offense,” Heron said. “Defensively, our entire linebacker crew is back. We’ve got a couple defensive lineman back and we got a DB back, so we’ll be okay. We got inexperience in a young kid, a sophomore quarterback but well see how it goes.”

The Yellow Jackets host Frankfort to start the season. They have a couple tests throughout the season, including a Week 2 date with defending Class 2A state champs, the Somerset Briar Jumpers.

