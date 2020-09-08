Advertisement

Parents discuss plans as Scott Co. schools return virtually on Tuesday

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer vacation is officially over for Scott County students. But the first day of school won’t be the typical one, since students will be doing it all from home.

“It’s going to be a new experience,” parent Dave Howard said. “I think I’m just a little nervous about how the day is going to go as far as being online all day. A lot of times kids need interaction with other kids and it’s kind of hard when you’re on a computer all day.”

Howard has a third and a fifth grader in the school system. He says he’s more than ready for them to go back to school, even if it is online for now. But he says he’s particularly ready for them to be back in person, October 12.

“I think we really saw an uptick in the public perception for education last spring when everyone really got a chance to see how important it is in the life of a child, the relationship they have with the people at school,” Scott Co. Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said.

Dr. Hub says they’re planning for in-person learning to start again in about a month, with a flexible mix of in-person and virtual learning to help parents.

“Even though we don’t have a hybrid plan as a district, we imagine that there are going to be some parents based on child care needs, care giver work schedules, that they may have to choose a day or two a week where they’re not able to send their child in person. If that’s what they choose to do,” Dr. Hub said.

Howard says he’s been fortunate enough to not have to hire a babysitter to watch the kids while doing virtual learning this month. He says he does know a few parents who have had to since they’ll be at work.

The Somerset School District will return to in-person learning tomorrow. They’ll be working on a hybrid schedule, so some students will do virtual learning one day, while others go in person and vice versa.

The Fleming County School District will also return to in person learning tomorrow.

