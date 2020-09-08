More young adults in the US live with their parents than at anytime since Great Depression

(WVLT/CBS) -According to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center, a record number of young adults in the U.S. have had to move back in with their parents due to the pandemic.

Pew Research Center reported 52% of 18-to-29-year-olds are living with one or both parents. The research center said it is the first time on record that more than half of that age group has living with their parents.

Pew also reported that the younger working age adults living at home could have been higher during the Great Depression. The portion of young adults living with their parents hit a low in 1960 and has steadily risen since, according to Pew.

In July, 71% of 18-to-24 year-olds were living with their parents, up from 63% in February.

“The number and share of young adults living with their parents grew across the board for all major racial and ethnic groups, men and women and metropolitan and rural residents, as well as in all four main census regions,” said Pew.

In the Northeast, 57% of young people lived with their parents, the highest of any region. Pew said men were most likely to live with parents than women were (55% vs. 49%).

According to Pew, about 2.6 million young people moved in with parents between February and July.

