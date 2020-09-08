Advertisement

More young adults in the US live with their parents than at anytime since Great Depression

According to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center, a record number of young adults in the U.S. have had to move back in with their parents due to the pandemic.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) -According to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center, a record number of young adults in the U.S. have had to move back in with their parents due to the pandemic.

Pew Research Center reported 52% of 18-to-29-year-olds are living with one or both parents. The research center said it is the first time on record that more than half of that age group has living with their parents.

Pew also reported that the younger working age adults living at home could have been higher during the Great Depression. The portion of young adults living with their parents hit a low in 1960 and has steadily risen since, according to Pew.

In July, 71% of 18-to-24 year-olds were living with their parents, up from 63% in February.

“The number and share of young adults living with their parents grew across the board for all major racial and ethnic groups, men and women and metropolitan and rural residents, as well as in all four main census regions,” said Pew.

In the Northeast, 57% of young people lived with their parents, the highest of any region. Pew said men were most likely to live with parents than women were (55% vs. 49%).

According to Pew, about 2.6 million young people moved in with parents between February and July.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry stretch of weather continues, warm days ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season is definitely not over yet. More heat and humidity is on the way this week.

News

Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

Updated: 4 hours ago
Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration

News

Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

National Guard member kneels to pray with 5-year-old during Derby protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
A moment caught on camera during Saturday’s Derby Day protests may restore your faith in humanity.

State

Organizations using Suicide Prevention Month to raise awareness, inspire action in veteran community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and it's a different kind of pandemic that hits the veteran community especially hard.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 transmission by food? Study sheds light on the issue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A new study sheds light on COVID-19 transmission by food.

News

Deputies: Man burns car to avoid arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in catching a man accused of burglary.

News

Mountain Student Achiever Micah Raines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Micah is a 2020 graduate of East Ridge High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA.

News

Mountain student achiever 9/7

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual event feeds the homeless and food-deprived families every Monday.

News

Small eastern Kentucky town keeps Labor Day traditions alive amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Back in May, officials made the call to cancel the annual festivities due to concerns with COVID-19. It was devastating news to the community that is known for the event, and one of the longest running parades in Kentucky.