Mid-South Conference announces spring schedule for Appalachian, Bluegrass divisions

BOWLING, Ky. (WYMT) - Union (Appalachian Division), Cumberlands and UPIKE (Bluegrass Division) both learned their new football schedules for the spring of 2021. UPIKE will kick off the season at Bethel University on February 19, while Cumberlands will Cumberland out of Tennessee on the same date. Union travels to Bluefield to take on the Rams on February 6.

The Mid-South gave each of their three divisions the option to play football in the fall of 2020 or spring of 2021. The Sun Division will play this fall. The NAIA moved its fall championships to the spring. The football championship will happen on May 10, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on Grambling State University’s campus.

Here’s each team’s schedule.

Feb. 6, 2021

Union (Ky.) @ Bluefield (Va.)

Feb. 13, 2021

Kentucky Christian @ Union (Ky.)

Feb. 19, 2021

Pikeville (Ky.) @ Bethel (Tenn.)

Cumberland (Tenn.) @ Cumberlands (Ky.)

Feb. 26, 2021

Campbellsville (Ky.) @ Pikeville (Ky.)

Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Feb. 27, 2021

Faulkner (Ala.) @ Union (Ky.)

March 5, 2021

Georgetown (Ky.) @ Cumberlands (Ky.)

Pikeville (Ky.) @ Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

March 6, 2021

Reinhardt (Ga.) @ Union (Ky.)

March 12, 2021

Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Bethel (Tenn.)

Thomas More (Ky.) @ Pikeville (Ky.)

March 13, 2021

Union (Ky.) @ Point (Ga.)

March 19, 2021

Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Campbellsville (Ky.)

Cumberland (Tenn.) @ Pikeville (Ky.)

March 27, 2021

Union (Ky.) @ St. Andrews (N.C.)

April 2, 2021

Pikeville (Ky.) @ Cumberlands (Ky.)

April 3, 2021

Bluefield (Va.) @ Union (Ky.)

April 9, 2021

Thomas More (Ky.) @ Cumberlands (Ky.)

Georgetown (Ky.) @ Pikeville (Ky.)

April 10, 2021

Union (Ky.) @ Kentucky Christian

UPIKE and Union will scrimmage on Thursday, October 8 at 6 p.m. The Bears will also sponsor Kentucky Christian University on Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.

