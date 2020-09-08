Meth: The new drug to takeover not only the country but the commonwealth

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is three times stronger than cocaine and you can snort it, smoke it, inject it and swallow it.

Meth.

In the last decade, opioids were the drug of choice in Eastern Kentucky but over the past three years, those who were addicted soon turned to something stronger and longer-lasting.

“Now we are not seeing pills at all.,” said Sheriff Mickey Stines with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department.

In just the month of August, 22 felony drug cases were processed in Letcher County, all had some sort of dealing with meth. “We do have a drug business that is booming in our little town and we are trying to make a dent in it," he said.

Unfortunately, the drug market is like the economy, up and down, making it harder for law enforcement to catch all those involved. A new Kentucky Supreme Court ruling allows for anyone who has a first offense to be let go upon a signature with no notification of seeing a judge prior, unless they are charged with trafficking.

“We need a large amount of meth, we need some empty baggies, we need a set of scales maybe a little bit of money," said Stines in order to make that arrest.

Yet once arrested, is that enough? According to Judge Kevin Mullins, it is not.

“The number of cases that we see that are meth-related has went up almost 1,500 percent over the last 3 years," said Mullins. Continuing to explain meth has been the forefront drug for a while, we are just now seeing data on it.

According to a Kentucky State Police Crimes Lab Report, in the first quarter of 2020, half of the drugs tested in the lab was meth. That means the same amount as all other drugs together such as cocaine, marijuana, opioids, heroin and fentanyl combined.

“No matter who the sheriff is, the judge is, the President it’s not going to stop the drug addiction problem,” said Stines and that is where Mullins believes treatment instead of jail time will help.

“We try to send people who have I guess the technical term a substance abuse disorder or an addiction to treatment," he said. “Sometimes you send people who have been in addiction a long time and you don’t think they have much success that will surprise you and do stay."

“It’s one of those things you can’t just say after X number of times I’m going to give up on you, I’m going to write you off. It’s not really fair to do because you don’t know what’s going on in that person’s life.”

Saying giving them a second chance is better than none.

