Advertisement

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the final stretch to election day, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger retired Lt. Colonel Amy Mcgrath are gaining momentum. Both outspoken on the next coronavirus relief package.

“Mitch McConnell has left over a billion dollars for Kentucky schools on his desk right now. In my mind, we need those things. A lot of those things were passed in the Heroes Act... at least put it to the floor for vote,” McGrath said.

But today, McConnell had a different agenda. Instead, building support for the Republican version of the bill.

“In July we proposed the Heals Act, a sweeping package totaling more than $1 trillion," McConnell said. "It would have led to bipartisan talks but speaker Pelosi and the Democratic leaders said no.”

McConnell has announced the Senate will vote on a targeted version of the bill this week. It’s expected to carry a price tag of around $500 billion, but McGrath says that’s not enough to assist struggling Americans.

“Right now we know that just state a local governments are going to need so much of that money," McGrath said. "We still don’t have a national testing and tracing plan.”

Lawmakers are debating what should be funded in this relief bill, in terms of a second round of stimulus checks, support for schools, and support for the U.S. Postal Service.

McConnell mentioned the bill does not contain everything that Democrats and Republicans want, but says it will need bipartisan support.

“But the American people don’t need us to keep arguing over what might be perfect. They need us to make law,” McConnell said.

Even if all 53 Senate Republicans vote for the bill, some Democrats would have to jump on board. the legislation needs at least 60 votes to move forward.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

Man wanted for series of burglaries in Laurel County

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Cory Sanning
Laurel County man wanted in series of burglaries.

News

Meth: The new drug to takeover not only the country but the commonwealth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Over the past three years, those who were addicted to opioids soon turned to something stronger and longer-lasting.

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
What sporting events will look like after the KHSAA limits capacity and implements guidelines for spectators at fall sporting events this season.

News

Amy McGrath announces ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan during stop in Martin County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Amy McGrath tours Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

National

COVID-19 forces medical school students to learn new era of medicine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The pandemic has forced changes to all types of schooling, including medical school. Soon-to-be doctors are adapting to learning in a new era of medicine.

News

Emily McGrath's Plan for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Somerset schools return to in-person learning 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Prestonsburg seniors kick off school year with masked meal 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30