Advertisement

Man wanted for series of burglaries in Laurel County

Officials say the man is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries across four counties
Tommy Vaughn mugshot
Tommy Vaughn mugshot(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a series of burglaries, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department revealed the identity of its top suspect.

Manchester native Tommy E. Vaughn remains at the top of the department’s most wanted list after a string of burglaries that span across Laurel, Clay, Knox and possibly Jackson counties.

“We’ve been getting some tips on his whereabouts. As of yet, we haven’t located him," Acciardo said. "So, we want to continue to put his name out there as a Sheriff’s most wanted individual.”

Vaughn is 41-years-old and he is from Manchester county. He has a goatee and a low haircut. He was seen in surveillance photos wearing a mask and driving a pickup truck.

“We have pictures of a pickup truck that was at the scene of the burglaries and we have a masked individual inside the store," Acciardo said.

Just days ago, that pickup truck was found, but not in the state that officials had anticipated.

“It’s obvious that he knows that we’re trying to locate him. His pickup truck was found burned a couple days ago," Acciardo said. "So I guess he’s trying to get rid of some of the evidence.”

Despite Vaughn’s whereabouts remaining unknown, police say that they hope to bring him in soon.

“So we really want to get this guy," Acciardo said. "We really want to talk to him and find out what’s going on.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

News

Meth: The new drug to takeover not only the country but the commonwealth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Over the past three years, those who were addicted to opioids soon turned to something stronger and longer-lasting.

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
What sporting events will look like after the KHSAA limits capacity and implements guidelines for spectators at fall sporting events this season.

News

Amy McGrath announces ‘Partnering with Rural Kentucky’ plan during stop in Martin County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Amy McGrath tours Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

National

COVID-19 forces medical school students to learn new era of medicine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The pandemic has forced changes to all types of schooling, including medical school. Soon-to-be doctors are adapting to learning in a new era of medicine.

News

Emily McGrath's Plan for Eastern Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

State

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
In the final stretch to election day, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger retired Lt. Colonel Amy Mcgrath are gaining momentum. Both outspoken on the next coronavirus relief package.

News

Somerset schools return to in-person learning 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Prestonsburg seniors kick off school year with masked meal 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30