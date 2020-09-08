Man wanted for series of burglaries in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a series of burglaries, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department revealed the identity of its top suspect.

Manchester native Tommy E. Vaughn remains at the top of the department’s most wanted list after a string of burglaries that span across Laurel, Clay, Knox and possibly Jackson counties.

“We’ve been getting some tips on his whereabouts. As of yet, we haven’t located him," Acciardo said. "So, we want to continue to put his name out there as a Sheriff’s most wanted individual.”

Vaughn is 41-years-old and he is from Manchester county. He has a goatee and a low haircut. He was seen in surveillance photos wearing a mask and driving a pickup truck.

“We have pictures of a pickup truck that was at the scene of the burglaries and we have a masked individual inside the store," Acciardo said.

Just days ago, that pickup truck was found, but not in the state that officials had anticipated.

“It’s obvious that he knows that we’re trying to locate him. His pickup truck was found burned a couple days ago," Acciardo said. "So I guess he’s trying to get rid of some of the evidence.”

Despite Vaughn’s whereabouts remaining unknown, police say that they hope to bring him in soon.

“So we really want to get this guy," Acciardo said. "We really want to talk to him and find out what’s going on.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.