Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers and one new death on Tuesday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one new death. This brings the death toll to 11. Health officials also reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 366.

The Laurel County Health Department reported its seventh COVID-19 related death. The death was a 36-year-old woman. Health officials reported 23 new cases from Saturday through Tuesday. One is in the hospital. 86 have recovered which brings the total active cases to 116.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new case bringing the county’s total to 423. Two are currently in the hospital.

The Knox County Health Department reported five new cases bringing the county’s total to 381. 21 of those cases are active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases and three probable cases. Tuesday’s cases included two pediatric cases under the age of 18 and an 18-year-old woman from Knott County, a pediatric case under the age of 18 from Letcher County, a 22-year-old man and a 65-year-old man from Perry County. Health officials also reported eight recoveries.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases, six probable cases and four recovered cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there are six new cases, 18 probable cases and 12 recovered cases. Seven new cases, one probable case and 12 recovered cases were reported in Rockcastle County.

