High School teams set for action despite different look in bleachers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2020 high school fall sports season is among us. Soccer and volleyball teams across the state started their seasons this week with football teams kicking off this weekend.

While the games will look similar, the stands and spectators however will look vastly different.

“We are certainly going to follow the KHSAA and the CDC guidelines. We will make sure that our capacities are at the level they are supposed to be. We will make sure that we are adhering to the mask rules,” said Pike County Schools Superintendent, Reed Adkins.

The KHSAA has put a 50 percent capacity cap on spectators for all sports this season. Masks and other social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

“We will have additional staff from the school on hand and we will also have deputies from the sheriff’s department to help with that,” said Adkins.

The host school will be the ones in charge of tickets. They will figure out home many tickets they can sell to family members and the community while also figuring out how many tickets to send to the visiting school.

“We are going to pre-sale tickets to parents, grandparents, family members.￼ from there any other tickets that are left we will sell to the general public. But we want to make sure the children’s parents are taken care of first,” said Adkins.

Pike County School district has five public schools to take care of. Superintended Reed Adkins says teams will be losing a lot of money this year, due to the limited tickets and shorter lines at the concession stands. An option for schools to recover some of that money is a streaming service that schools will team up with to air their games.

“We are also installing cameras in all of our high schools. We are going to offer a streaming package for those that cannot come out. For those that don’t feel safe,” said Adkins.

It might be an additional obstacle in a year that is far from normal, but school districts are just excited to see its student-athletes take the field this season.

“At the end of the day we are just really happy that the kids that want to participate are allowed to participate and allowed to do something positive at their school, something positive in their community,” said Adkins.

