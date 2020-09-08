Advertisement

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day. (MGN Image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 61.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases from Labor Day bring the county’s total to 6,499. This comes after Labor Day weekend saw one of the highest one-day increases in cases with 113 new cases on Saturday.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

The health department says reported cases has steadily grown each month during the pandemic:

  • 110 cases, March
  • 143 cases, April
  • 507 cases, May
  • 793 cases, June
  • 1,702 cases, July
  • 2,538 cases, August

The current official state totals are 53,064 cases and 996 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

