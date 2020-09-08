Advertisement

Dry stretch of weather continues, warm days ahead

WYMT Hot Weather
WYMT Hot Weather(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season is definitely not over yet. More heat and humidity is on the way this week.

Today and Tomorrow

High pressure continues to control our weather pattern for the next couple of days. Some morning fog will give way to sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’re going to head back into the heat. Highs both days will top out in the upper 80s with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, scattered rain chances return to the area, but we should still see mainly sunny skies. Highs stay warm in the upper 80s. Friday’s forecast to wrap up the workweek is similar, although temperatures start to slide a little, only topping out in the mid-80s.

The weekend is trending more toward the soggy side, unfortunately. There are still a few days and a bunch of model runs to go, so we’ll see how that plays out.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - September 7, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer temperatures return

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
High pressure will continue to provide us with sunshine, but warmer temperatures return as well.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry and sunny for your Labor Day

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:49 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
High pressure is still dominating our region, and that means nice and clear conditions will continue today.

Forecast

Temperatures begin to rise, sunshine and dry conditions remain

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but today will be very similar to yesterday.

Forecast

Gorgeous weather continues through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
High pressure keeps weather absolutely fantastic right through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Comfortable and sunny conditions for your Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Gorgeous weather arrived just in time for the holiday weekend!

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6