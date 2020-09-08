Dry stretch of weather continues, warm days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While Labor Day might be the unofficial end to summer, the season is definitely not over yet. More heat and humidity is on the way this week.

Today and Tomorrow

High pressure continues to control our weather pattern for the next couple of days. Some morning fog will give way to sunny skies both Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’re going to head back into the heat. Highs both days will top out in the upper 80s with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Thursday, scattered rain chances return to the area, but we should still see mainly sunny skies. Highs stay warm in the upper 80s. Friday’s forecast to wrap up the workweek is similar, although temperatures start to slide a little, only topping out in the mid-80s.

The weekend is trending more toward the soggy side, unfortunately. There are still a few days and a bunch of model runs to go, so we’ll see how that plays out.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.