Drive up COVID-19 testing at Laurel County Tuesday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday a mobile COVID-19 testing site will be available for those in Laurel County.

Recently, the county exceeded 600 COVID-19 cases.

The mobile testing van will be located at the farmers market in downtown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You do not have to show symptoms to get tested. You also do not have to leave your vehicle and it is free.

The mobile site will also be available for testing next Tuesday, but details including both time and location are not available right now.

