Advertisement

Deputies: Man burns car to avoid arrest in Laurel County

(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in catching a man accused of burglary.

41-year-old Tommy Vaughn is wanted on an outstanding criminal mischief warrant.

Police say he is the suspect of multiple burglaries in the area.

Deputies say he burned his car Monday morning to avoid arrest.

To report a tip on Vaughn’s location you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain Student Achiever Micah Raines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Micah is a 2020 graduate of East Ridge High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA.

News

Mountain student achiever 9/7

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The annual event feeds the homeless and food-deprived families every Monday.

News

A detour leading to multiple accidents has the community urging drivers to slow down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Since Mountain Parkway westbound lanes were shut down a detour leads drivers around through narrow roads.

Latest News

News

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 5:30

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear announces no new deaths Monday, 52 children under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Breonna Taylor Crime Scene

Updated: 5 hours ago
Photos from the night of Breonna Taylor's shooting

State

Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show ‘war zone,’ dozens of bullet holes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Photos from the scene of Breonna Taylor's shooting give us a glimpse of what happened that night.