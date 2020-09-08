COVID-19 transmission by food? Study sheds light on the issue

(WTVF/WVLT) - A new study sheds light on COVID-19 transmission by food.

The International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods studied and said it found “no documented evidence that food is a significant source or vehicle for transmission of COVID.”

The organization added that, “while ingestion of the virus could potentially result in COVID-19 infection, oral transmission via food consumption has not been reported.”

According to the committee, some countries don’t need to restrict food imports, test imported products or ask companies to state their products are coronavirus-free because there’s “no documented evidence” that food is COVID-19 carrier.

Instead, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reports, the committee said the focus should be on protecting food workers, consumers and patrons from person-to-person infection.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.