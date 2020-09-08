Advertisement

Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

The annual event feeds the homeless and food-deprived families every Monday
The annual event feeds the homeless and food-deprived families every Monday.
The annual event feeds the homeless and food-deprived families every Monday.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backwudz Vipors are continuing to give back to the Perry County community.

Organizing a hot meal giveaway at the Orville Francis Community Center on Liberty Street, leader Todd Delph feels obligated to give back to those in need during these unprecedented times.

“We help a lot of the community, a lot of people don’t have food, we help them,” Delph said. “We take up donations within our club and then we also, we cook all the meals.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of people in need has increased, something that makes Bessie Hughes even more determined to serve the people.

“Our numbers have increased of the people that we’ve been feeding,” Hughes said. ”And we have numerous people who message needing food a lot.”

For those that are unable to attend on Monday nights, Backwudz utilizes its local connections with local food providers to give relief.

“We do just give out a standard food box, just dry goods. Something to make a few meals with,” Hughes said. “It’s pretty discouraging because you know you see children out here that are hungry.”

As Delph continues to say, they can not let the community go hungry.

“Everybody is teaming up together and well, somebody will be at somebody else’s house, they’re cooking pots and pans and we’re slinging it together,” Delph said. “It works out, you make it work. You don’t give up on these people that need to eat.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies: Man burns car to avoid arrest in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in catching a man accused of burglary.

News

Mountain Student Achiever Micah Raines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Micah is a 2020 graduate of East Ridge High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA.

News

Mountain student achiever 9/7

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

A detour leading to multiple accidents has the community urging drivers to slow down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Since Mountain Parkway westbound lanes were shut down a detour leads drivers around through narrow roads.

Latest News

News

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 6 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 5:30

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear announces no new deaths Monday, 52 children under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Breonna Taylor Crime Scene

Updated: 5 hours ago
Photos from the night of Breonna Taylor's shooting

State

Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show ‘war zone,’ dozens of bullet holes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Photos from the scene of Breonna Taylor's shooting give us a glimpse of what happened that night.