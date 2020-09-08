Backwudz Vipers looking to give back to Hazard community with ‘Feed the Streets’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backwudz Vipors are continuing to give back to the Perry County community.

Organizing a hot meal giveaway at the Orville Francis Community Center on Liberty Street, leader Todd Delph feels obligated to give back to those in need during these unprecedented times.

“We help a lot of the community, a lot of people don’t have food, we help them,” Delph said. “We take up donations within our club and then we also, we cook all the meals.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of people in need has increased, something that makes Bessie Hughes even more determined to serve the people.

“Our numbers have increased of the people that we’ve been feeding,” Hughes said. ”And we have numerous people who message needing food a lot.”

For those that are unable to attend on Monday nights, Backwudz utilizes its local connections with local food providers to give relief.

“We do just give out a standard food box, just dry goods. Something to make a few meals with,” Hughes said. “It’s pretty discouraging because you know you see children out here that are hungry.”

As Delph continues to say, they can not let the community go hungry.

“Everybody is teaming up together and well, somebody will be at somebody else’s house, they’re cooking pots and pans and we’re slinging it together,” Delph said. “It works out, you make it work. You don’t give up on these people that need to eat.”

