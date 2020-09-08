Advertisement

Are you overlooking your eyecare? PMC stresses importance of Ophthalmology department

PMC is focused on LASIK surgery and eye health, putting the Ophthalmology Department in patients' line of sight.
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Medical professionals say eye care is often overlooked.

According to Pikeville Medical Center Ophthalmologist Keith Ison, the facility offers state of the art options for LASIK and cataract surgeries, on top of the other services provided by the department.

“The older technique was part laser and part metal blades. But we do none of that. It’s all laser for the whole treatment," said Dr. Ison. "So, we can correct pretty high degrees of near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and astigmatisms.”

He said those tools, made available without forcing patients to travel out of the area, are also often more affordable than people expect and patients often see results within minutes of surgery.

Dr. Ison said cataract surgeries are the most performed surgery in the department. He said those issues, which often come with age, are likely treatable when caught early.

Blurred vision, trouble driving and seeing halos or rainbow glares from lights are all signs of cataracts.

For both cataract and LASIK surgeries, patients receive a numbing agent and are finished within 15 minutes.

More information is available on the PMC website. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Ison, call (606)218-2209.

