Appalachian Arts Alliance planning for ‘ArtStation Radio Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance is planning on hosting a radio takeover day.

With a tentative date set for October 6, the event will feature a “DJ off” between Hazard mayor Happy Mobelini and Perry County judge-executive Scott Alexander among other notable happenings.

Appalachian Arts Alliance executive director Tim Deaton says that this just another way for them to relax while keeping their operations afloat.

“We are hoping to raise a significant amount of money to just use for our operations,” Deaton said. “And the radio takeover day is just going to be a fun way for us to raise some money.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.