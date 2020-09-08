Amy McGrath stops in Martin County, discusses clean water issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath has been touring Eastern Kentucky. One of her stops Tuesday was at Rockin' Appalachian Mom Project or RAMP in Martin County.

McGrath released her rural policy plan for Kentucky, she talked about her plans of restoring infrastructures such as water systems and roads while expanding the broadband access in Eastern Kentucky.

McGrath’s plan emphasizes farming and funding rural health care by providing aid to families and small businesses.

McGrath announced her plans to fund postal service and legalize medical marijuana to fight the opioid crisis, which will bring a new industry to farmers.

“We don’t have water here. This is the United States of America. I’ve been all around the world. I’ve been to Afghanistan, you know Kyrgyzstan, all the stan’s most of the stan’s. I’ve been all around the world and we don’t have the infrastructure here to take care of our own people. Water, seriously? What are we doing? We are we investing in? I tell you what I want to invest in, us.” said McGrath

