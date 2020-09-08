Advertisement

Amazon bans foreign sales of seeds after suspicious packages show up at Americans’ doors

Amazon banned foreign sales of seeds in the U.S. after Americans across the country received suspicious packages of seeds, many from China, earlier this summer.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CBS/WVLT) - Amazon banned foreign sales of seeds in the U.S. after Americans across the country received suspicious packages of seeds, many from China, earlier this summer.

CBS reports that as of September 3, overseas seed vendors are prohibited from importing plant or seed products to the U.S.

“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the U.S.,” the company said in a statement. Sellers who don’t comply could have their accounts shut down. Citizens in all 50 states have reported receiving seeds.

The Agriculture Department said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities. The department said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are helping it determine if the seeds pose any risk.

The USDA said they don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

