Advertisement

WVU suspends 29 students for COVID-related violations after parties

School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.
School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.(WDTV)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has suspended 29 students during ongoing investigations into alleged violations to the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.

School officials say over the weekend, social media posts showed large parties at fraternities that are not recognized by WVU.

A release from the University says a member of the Theta Chi fraternity who tested positive for COVID-19, and had been told they needed to isolate, attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday night.

Officials say they had also told everyone living in the fraternity house that they also needed to isolate because of close contacts, but they did not comply with the orders.

The students were told Sunday that they are banned from campus and cannot take any classes, including online.

“Immediate interim suspensions are used when we determine a student presents a safety risk to campus,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “We know that these parties act as super spreaders. Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”

School officials are also investigating parties associated with Alpha Sigma Phi, which is also not recognized by WVU.

“While we are aware that some students have made the wrong decision to attend house parties off-campus, we also know the majority have occurred at unaffiliated fraternity houses,” Farris said. “This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them. They do, and we will hold you accountable.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Officers involved in vehicle pursuit; gunshots fired at deputies

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
CBS affiliate WJHL reports that Buchanan County Sheriff’s officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Saturday

News

Unique go-kart track built for community

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Unique go-kart track built for community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A go-kart track in Letcher County offers the community something to do in a different way.

News

Staying beautiful for Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
High pressure keeps the mountains sunny and warm through the end of the holiday weekend.

Latest News

News

Georgetown woman shares emotional story of losing her grandfather to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
James Lewis was the sixth Dover Manor resident to die from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 164,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Perry County couple is renovating a house in Chavies to provide a safe haven for those recovering from addiction.

News

6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth's first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. The case was a woman from Harrison County.

News

VDH: 53 new cases reported in Southwest Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHL New Staff
Ten new cases were reported in the WYMT coverage area.