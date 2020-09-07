Advertisement

WVU moves undergraduate classes online for at least two weeks to reduce in-person activities

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students on the Morgantown campus, in-person classes will be cancelled at West Virginia University.

Officials announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, all undergraduate courses in Morgantown, with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation, will move online through Friday, Sept. 25.

Staff and faculty are still expected to report to work.

Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in-person.

WVU says the move was also made due to the probability of increased cases following several reports of parties held this holiday weekend where groups should have been in quarantine.

“This pause in face-to-face undergraduate instruction will give us time to monitor the steadily climbing cases of COVID-19,” Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, said. “There is increasing evidence that crowded indoor gatherings, such as those that occurred over the weekend, can serve as super-spreader events.”

WVU placed 29 students on immediate interim suspension Sunday amid ongoing COVID-19 investigations. WVU says it is working with local officials to see what other measures can be implemented for those not following the rules.

Though most undergraduate classes will be delivered remotely through Friday, Sept. 25, the University intends to return to on-campus course delivery on Monday, Sept. 28 if conditions allow. WVU will re-evaluate the public health situation on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and advise whether on-campus learning will resume.

This action is being undertaken only on the Morgantown campus. All activities on other WVU campuses and in counties other than Monongalia County will continue as planned.

Until further notice, on-campus students should avoid leaving the Morgantown campus area except under emergency circumstances. Off-campus students are being asked to not visit campus.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Flat Lick woman found passed out with child in a car, arrested along with two others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A routine patrol ended in three arrests and a wanton endangerment charge in Bell County Sunday.

Crime

Sheriff: Ohio murder suspect arrested in Dickenson County, Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
A suspect in an Ohio murder case was apprehended in Dickenson County, Virginia Monday.

News

Pregnant Lee County woman recovering from gunshot wound to the head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
A pregnant woman is now recovering in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to her head. Her sister describing the last two days as a complete nightmare.

State

Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

Latest News

National

New social media challenge has doctors, parents concerned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News
This risky challenge first gained traction on the TikTok social media app.

State

LFCHD reports 194 new COVID cases, one death over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases from over Labor Day weekend.

News

6 months of COVID-19 in Kentucky, Harrison County looks back to first positive result

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
March 6th, exactly six months ago, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the Commonwealth's first positive case of COVID-19 and officially declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. The case was a woman from Harrison County.

News

Georgetown woman shares emotional story of losing her grandfather to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
James Lewis was the sixth Dover Manor resident to die from COVID-19.

News

Gov. Beshear announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, state sets new record for cases in a week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Refuge Recovery looks to provide sanctuary for those in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
A Perry County couple is renovating a house in Chavies to provide a safe haven for those recovering from addiction.