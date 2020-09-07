Advertisement

Wisconsin farmer plants 2 million sunflowers to provide relief

A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.
Sunflowers
Sunflowers
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) -A Wisconsin farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers at his strawberry farm to spread a little happiness to customers, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Scott Thompson’s family has been farming in Kenosha County for more than 70 years and this is the first year the sunflowers are decorating the usual landscape of strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins.

“As the season went on, the pandemic never went anywhere... and we thought people might be looking for something to do, and what a great way to social distance and smile basically,” said Thompson.

CNN reported, Thompson ended with more than 22 acres of flowers, seven of which have not bloomed. The flowers are planted in more than 15 fields to provide room to social distance and spread out.

“One of the things that’s so cool about this is everyone is so happy,” Thompson said.

Thompson also planted a field of zinnias, wildflowers and Mexican sunflowers that are known to attract butterflies, CNN reported.

“I’m just glad we get to have a business people are happy to come to and get away from the city,” Thompson said.

