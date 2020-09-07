UK students in class on Labor Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students are three weeks into the fall semester at UK and what would’ve been their first break is just another Monday on campus.

Administrators announced there would be classes on Labor Day back in June.

There also won’t be a fall break and the semester will end after the week of Thanksgiving.

Several students told us Monday they think its a fair trade-off. They also said some professors are giving them a lighter courseload Monday in light of the holiday.

It may be #LaborDay, but classes are in session at #UK. We’re catching up with students about how things have been going these last few weeks. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/FPg0igJAeF — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 7, 2020

“I think it’s being handled as well as it can be, this is all so new, so we were supposed to have some dorm restrictions lifted today, but they continued with the restrictions because they’re trying to keep people safe,” said UK student Kiarah Raglin. “So, it sucks that this is happening, but it’s no one’s fault and we’re just doing the best we can and I think UK is doing fairly well.”

Students living in residence halls were told restrictions on the guest policy aren’t lifting quite yet.

“We just have to stay within our own dorm communities and not let anyone else in so we can prevent infection,” said Kiarah Raglin, UK student.

University spokesperson Jay Blanton says resident advisors are working to provide more activities on campus.

RA Tim Raque says, from what he’s seen, Wildcats are practicing what they’re preaching.

“We don’t allow more than two people on an elevator and we’re taking measures to make sure people do keep their mask on at all times in public areas,” Raque said.

Though not everyone is earning 100 percent credit on their daily health screening.

”We’re pleased, but we’re not satisfied,” Blanton said. “We want it to be better. So, we’re doing some reminders, we’re thinking about some incentives we can offer.”

The goal is to follow protocol and procedure until the long-awaited winter break.

The university recently started testing the residence hall wastewater. Blanton says it gives them an early sign of where COVID clusters may be.

According to UK’s COVID dashboard, there are 453 active cases.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.