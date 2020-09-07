Advertisement

Sheriff: Ohio murder suspect arrested in Dickenson County, Va.

(Photo: U.S. Marshals)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Ohio has been arrested in Dickenson County, Virginia.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, James C. Miller was arrest in Haysi, Virginia.

Fleming told News Channel 11 that the Virginia State Police assisted deputies in Miller’s arrest.

He was found on Frying Pan Road at the home of a family member, according to Fleming.

Sheriff Fleming says Miller was taken into custody without incident.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Miller was being processed. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office will issue a warrant of extradition so Ohio authorities can send someone to collect him.

Miller was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for murder and had been considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, the Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office posted, saying Miller had been spotted in Russell County.

PREVIOUS STORY

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office posted on social media that a suspect wanted for murder out of Ohio was spotted early on Sunday in the county.

According to the post, James C. Miller is wanted for murder by the U.S. Marshals. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The following was posted by the Attorney’s Office on Facebook:

“If you know the whereabouts of this man, you are urged to call law enforcement immediately. You may call the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-889-8033. If you want to remain anonymous, call or text the tip line at 276-415-0103, you may leave a message.”

