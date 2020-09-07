Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Powell County Pirates

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Powell County Pirates lost 15 seniors from last year’s 3-8 team. The Pirates hope for a better result than a first-round exit in the Class 3A playoffs.

Powell County is now under new leadership. Former Estill County Head Coach Mike Jones stepped in during the summer to take over the program from Josh Kincaid. Jones went 90-107 at Estill County, winning Class 3A District 6 Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2016 while winning overall Class 3A Coach of the Year in 2014.

The Pirates also have one of the best kickers in the state in Brian Baker. The Powell County kicker was rated a five-star kicker this summer.

The Pirates start the season with two homes games against Prestonsburg and Breathitt County before starting district play at Lewis County during Week 3. Mike Jones returns to Irvine when the Pirates take on Estill County on November 6, the final week of the season.

