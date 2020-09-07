Advertisement

A detour leading to multiple accidents has the community urging drivers to slow down

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) -As Labor Day travel increases across the region, one spot, in particular, is seeing more congestion and accidents.

Since Mountain Parkway westbound lanes were shut down, a detour leads drivers around through narrow roads.

“The turns that some of the big drivers have to take and there’s already a couple of guard rails knocked out it’s really dangerous for everyone,” said Steven Johnson, who lives on the detour route.

Yet at the first curb of the detour route, Lucas Miller would see his life flash before his eyes.

“He was taking the curb at two high rate of speed and I saw his back end start bouncing and his back tires basically ran over my car,” said Miller.

An 18-wheeler would cross the double yellow line.

“I threw my arm up and leaned over as much as I could. By the grace of God, I survived and I’m blessed and thankful for that,” he said.

These back roads now busier than ever, “I think there have been five accidents in seven days,” said Miller. “The biggest increase is the amount of tractor-trailers traffic that we see on our smaller roads.”

“The holiday weekend has just increased traffic so much again but I think the local transportation department is doing everything they can to try and help,” said Johnson.

Johnson referring to new signage. Large, orange lighted signs line the detour warning drivers of the inclines and sharp turns.

“If that’s the result of my accident then that’s great. Do you know I was lucky to survive, but maybe the next person won’t be,” said Miller hoping others slow down.

Miller from the area says while local may know the roads, everyone needs to slow down, “I understand that there might not be another way around the detour but I feel like we need to take every precaution possible.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Labor Day on the lake: Did business pick up at Lake Cumberland?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

One detour leading to multiple accidents has community urging others to slow down 5:30

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear announces no new deaths Monday, 52 children under the age of 18 test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Latest News

State

Breonna Taylor Crime Scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
Photos from the night of Breonna Taylor's shooting

State

Breonna Taylor crime scene photos show ‘war zone,’ dozens of bullet holes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAVE 3 News Staff
Photos from the scene of Breonna Taylor's shooting give us a glimpse of what happened that night.

News

Golfers participate in 5th Annual Floyd County Sheriff Charity Golf Scramble

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Each team paid $300 to golf while some local businesses sponsored holes with all of that money going to good use.

State

Wolfe Co. native Tyler Booth’s career continues to rise as he finds new ways to connect with fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nobody knows the sting more of a tour being put on hold than up and coming country music singer and Wolfe County native Tyler Booth.

State

Kentucky state representative tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Zack Horvath is always testing the limits of his body. After his mini-triathlon was cancelled, he set out to run an unthinkable number.