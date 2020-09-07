A detour leading to multiple accidents has the community urging drivers to slow down

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) -As Labor Day travel increases across the region, one spot, in particular, is seeing more congestion and accidents.

Since Mountain Parkway westbound lanes were shut down, a detour leads drivers around through narrow roads.

“The turns that some of the big drivers have to take and there’s already a couple of guard rails knocked out it’s really dangerous for everyone,” said Steven Johnson, who lives on the detour route.

Yet at the first curb of the detour route, Lucas Miller would see his life flash before his eyes.

“He was taking the curb at two high rate of speed and I saw his back end start bouncing and his back tires basically ran over my car,” said Miller.

An 18-wheeler would cross the double yellow line.

“I threw my arm up and leaned over as much as I could. By the grace of God, I survived and I’m blessed and thankful for that,” he said.

These back roads now busier than ever, “I think there have been five accidents in seven days,” said Miller. “The biggest increase is the amount of tractor-trailers traffic that we see on our smaller roads.”

“The holiday weekend has just increased traffic so much again but I think the local transportation department is doing everything they can to try and help,” said Johnson.

Johnson referring to new signage. Large, orange lighted signs line the detour warning drivers of the inclines and sharp turns.

“If that’s the result of my accident then that’s great. Do you know I was lucky to survive, but maybe the next person won’t be,” said Miller hoping others slow down.

Miller from the area says while local may know the roads, everyone needs to slow down, “I understand that there might not be another way around the detour but I feel like we need to take every precaution possible.”

