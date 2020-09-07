Advertisement

Nationwide dog foods recalled over high levels of mold by-product

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills has issued a recall of three of its dog food products due to high levels of mold by-product.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
(CNN) - According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills has issued a recall of three of its dog food products due to high levels of Aflatoxin.

CNN reported, Aflatoxin is a mold by-product and if consumed in significant quantities it can be harmful to pets.

The recalled foods include:

  • Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken and cheese flavored premium dog food
  • Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken and cheese flavor
  • Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in association with these products. The products have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” according to a statement by the FDA.

Customers who have purchased the products can return them to their place of purchase for a full refund, CNN reported.

According to the FDA, the aflatoxin levels above the acceptable limit in the products were discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

