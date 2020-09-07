More sunshine Tuesday, warmer temperatures return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will continue to provide us with sunshine, but warmer temperatures return as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. It’ll be a cooler start to your Tuesday!

Sunshine and drier weather continues Tuesday! Highs look to get back into the upper 80s to possibly even the lower 90s. The good news is we should still see lower dew points which means it won’t be muggy tomorrow, just hot. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-60s with clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances return Wednesday, but we will also continue to see those mostly sunny skies. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows getting back into the mid to upper 60s.

A stationary front will park to the northwest of us bringing a few stray rain chances Thursday and Friday. We will still see sunshine both days with those highs still in the mid to upper 80s.

That stationary front will turn into a cold front and move into the mountains for the weekend. It looks like this weekend could be on the gloomy side with highs getting back into the lower 80s.

