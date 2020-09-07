Advertisement

More sunshine Tuesday, warmer temperatures return

Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis
Sun and Cirrus Clouds --- Image by � Royalty-Free/Corbis (KWQC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will continue to provide us with sunshine, but warmer temperatures return as well.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. It’ll be a cooler start to your Tuesday!

Sunshine and drier weather continues Tuesday! Highs look to get back into the upper 80s to possibly even the lower 90s. The good news is we should still see lower dew points which means it won’t be muggy tomorrow, just hot. Overnight lows look to drop into the low to mid-60s with clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Stray rain chances return Wednesday, but we will also continue to see those mostly sunny skies. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows getting back into the mid to upper 60s.

A stationary front will park to the northwest of us bringing a few stray rain chances Thursday and Friday. We will still see sunshine both days with those highs still in the mid to upper 80s.

That stationary front will turn into a cold front and move into the mountains for the weekend. It looks like this weekend could be on the gloomy side with highs getting back into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry and sunny for your Labor Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
High pressure is still dominating our region, and that means nice and clear conditions will continue today.

Forecast

Temperatures begin to rise, sunshine and dry conditions remain

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures will be slightly warmer, but today will be very similar to yesterday.

Forecast

Gorgeous weather continues through Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Evan Hatter
High pressure keeps weather absolutely fantastic right through the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Comfortable and sunny conditions for your Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
|
By Brooke Marshall
Gorgeous weather arrived just in time for the holiday weekend!

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 4, 2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Paige Noel Main Weather on Mountain News at 5:30 - September 4,2020

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Gorgeous Labor Day Weekend ahead, cooler air arrives

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
A cold front is moving through this afternoon bringing a few scattered showers, but after that drier and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Front pushes through today, beautiful weather ahead

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
In just a few hours, the cold front that has been teasing us all week will move though and the rain chances and humidity that have plagued us for days will be a thing of the past for a little while.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2020

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11