Louisville woman has share in Derby winner and beats cancer in the same week

Into Mischief, Authentic's sire, stands in front of Spendthrift Farm after the win at the Kentucky Derby.
By WAVE 3 News
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rickelle Nelson is celebrating more than a Derby victory.

Only two days before Authentic won the derby, Nelson was declared cancer free.

“It’s just been an amazing week,” Nelson cried. “An amazing journey and I just feel like I’m in a daze.”

Nelson said she gives all the thanks to her husband, and she’s looking forward to next year’s Derby.

Nelson, the reservations manager at the Kentucky Derby Museum, has loved horses all of her life.

She’s even an artist who draws and paints horses and derby winners for the owners, but this year she may be able to paint the winning horse, Authentic, for herself.

“I am one of the few people or many people I guess that own a share in Authentic, who won the Kentucky Derby yesterday,” Nelson explained.

It was a gift from her husband, she likes to say she owns Authentic’s left nostril.

“My husband bought it for me since it was almost the end of my chemo,” Nelson said.

In February, Nelson was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“It was the aggressive kind, I had a hysterectomy and while they were looking at it that’s when they found the cancer,” Nelson added.

She underwent 6 rounds of chemotherapy, when she was almost done with treatment that’s when the shares became available for Authentic.

